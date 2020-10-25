Bayley Says She Wants to Move On From Sasha Banks Ahead of Their Hell in a Cell Match

✖

Bayley and Sasha Banks will collide inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The storyline between the two traces back five years, back to when the pair put on two excellent NXT TakeOver matches in 2015. Fans had been waiting for the two to reignite their feud on either the Raw or SmackDown roster, but every time it seemed like those wheels were finally in motion WWE would pull back. Over the summer the pair held the Raw, SmackDown and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships all at once, but things quickly came crashing down when the pair failed to regain the tag titles after losing them at Payback. This prompted Bayley to finally betray Banks, arguing that she merely beat "The Boss" to the punch when it came to backstabbing.

This week the WWE Network released a new episode of WWE Chronicle, in which Bayley reflected on her 2019 Money in the Bank, her heel turn and her two SmackDown Women's Championship reigns — which are more than 500 days long combined. Bayley (being somewhat in-character) said that for as big as Sunday's match with Banks will be, she's ready to "move on" from always being attached to "The Boss."

"You hear a couple say, 'love at first sight.' It was like that's what it was and inside of the wrestling ring, it was like my wrestling soul was found," Bayley said (h/t Fightful). "She grew up the same way as me, just loving wrestling, and I couldn't believe there's another girl who loved wrestling as much as me because I used to get made fun of all the time for it. We leaned on each other and for a long time, I needed her. When I finally got on the road, she was there holding my hand, guiding me, helping me book my cars, helping me book my hotel, showing me all the discount codes, all that stuff. These days, I don't want anyone's help. I don't need anyone to hold my hand anymore. As much as I love her for it and as much as I'm grateful for it, it is really time for me to prove that I can do this by myself.

"I don't want to look back at my career and be like, 'Bayley needed Sasha Banks,' or 'Bayley would have been nothing without Sasha Banks,' [or] 'Bayley's never had a good match without Sasha.' I just don't want that hanging over my head forever," she added. "So it really is like evolving, getting my wings, and finally, just being like, 'I love you, but I don't need you anymore. Thank you very much. It's time to move on.'"

She also poked fun at how Banks is 0-2 in Cell matches.

"She's just going to lose again, so that kind of sucks," Banks said. "She should probably stop doing them."

