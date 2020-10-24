WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks Gets Bayley To Sign Hell in a Cell Contract With a Chair

✖

Tonight's SmackDown had a lot of memorable moments, but one of the most memorable was the altercation between Sasha Banks and Bayley. It all kicked off with Bayley coming out to the ring and addressing Banks' previous words about her, and the constant Sasha talk was clearly annoying Bayley. "I'm really annoyed I have to address this tonight, but today I did four interviews, and instead of appreciating their time with the champ, they'd decided to ask the same questions about Sasha Banks," Bayley said.

"The last thing I'm going to do is give her what she wants," Bayley said. "I want to be done with Sasha Banks but it seems she's an even bigger pain in my ass than she was before. Last week she said and I quote "I am Sasha Banks and my name is bigger than your title. Really? I don't think so. you know what I think. you got a little conceited."

"I didn't and I won't sign the contract," Bayley said. "I know Sasha likes to call herself the boss. Well ding dong you are not the boss of me sister."

Sasha then came out to the ring with the contract, and she looked intent on getting Bayley to sign it. She told Bayley to sign but Bayley refused.

Bayley then picked up a chair and went for Sasha, but Sasha ducked and picked up Bayley's title. Bayley wanted it back but Sasha wouldn't give it to her until she signed the contract.

Bayley then tried to hit her but Sasha trapped her in a chair and tried to get her to sign it, but Bayley countered. Sasha locked in another hold and tried to make her sign it. She kept pressing down on Bayley's neck until Bayley signed the contract.

They will now have their match at Hell In A Cell, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Following a vicious altercation between Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what the Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match this Sunday. Don't miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FSI.

Here's tonight's lineup:

Law & Otis on SmackDown

Roman Reigns Reveals consequences for Hell in a Cell I Quit Match

