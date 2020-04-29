WWE's Becky Lynch Appearing in Showtime's Billions Premiere

✖

WWE superstars can be seen battling it out in the ring every week, including the Raw Women's Champion herself Becky Lynch. Soon though you'll see her mixing it up in the world of political power and finance that is Showtime's Billions, as the WWE superstar will be featured in the upcoming season 5 premiere. The news was revealed on WWE's The Bump, and while we don't know what her role will be just yet, it is sure to be a memorable one. The news was announced on social media with the caption BREAKING NEWS! #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE will appear on the Season 5 premiere of @SHO_Billions! @briankoppelman, and the good news is we don't have to wait much longer to see the big premiere, as it hits on May 3rd.

While we can't watch the episode just yet, you can get hyped for it by checking out the official description for it below.

"Bobby Axelrod reaches a major milestone. Chuck struggles to get his bearings, and he and Wendy (Maggie Siff) navigate a new normal. Tensions are high at Axe Cap now that Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is back. Axe faces off against new rival Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). Starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti."

For those unfamiliar with Billions, it follows a U.S. Attorney and a self-described hedge fund king as they attempt to outmaneuver each other and keep their substantial power in the world of politics and finance, and you can find the official description for it below.

"Emmy® and Golden Globe® winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series."

Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

You can catch the premiere of Billions on Showtime on Sunday, May 3rd at 9/8 CT. As for Becky Lynch, you can catch her every Monday night on Raw on USA Network.

Are you excited for Becky Lynch's Billions role? Let us know in the comments and as always. you can reach out to me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for. all things WWE!

