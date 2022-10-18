WWE: Update on Becky Lynch's Return From Injury

Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair back at SummerSlam. WWE completed her face turn the following night on Raw, then wrote her off television with a backstage attack by Bayley's Damage CTRL faction. Reports that Lynch was backstage at a recent episode of Raw and that she was ahead of schedule on her return from injury popped up earlier this month, but Fightful Select is now reporting the latter is not the case.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote on Tuesday that, "we were told that the company had yet to follow up with Becky Lynch about a possible return at that point, and was never slated for a September return. He later added there is no definitive timetable for her return and that members of the WWE Creative team were hopeful she could be back by the end of the year.

Becky Lynch's Face Turn

From her return at SummerSlam 2021 up until her SummerSlam loss in July, Lynch had been portraying the villainous "Big Time Becks" persona. She explained in an interview on Out of Character last month that Triple H wasn't particularly fond of her heel run and pushed for her to switch back to being a face.

"I talked to Hunter a little bit before and he was like, 'How do you feel about being a heel?' I was like, 'Honestly, it's fun, I like it. I feel I'm maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface, people like me better as a babyface. Clearly, I'm doing my job if they don't like me.' I'm just great, lads. I'm just great [laughs]. He goes, 'I feel we're swimming upstream keeping you as heel.' 'Yeah, I agree.' Then the creative was laid out and I was like, 'That sounds awesome, hell yeah, pop, pop, pop,'" Lynch said.

"It's great. Obviously, he has a great mind for it. His track record with what he's done with women in NXT, I'm a product of that, I got to be in that system and become who I am today. He's really championed women's wrestling in general and not looking at it as women's wrestling," she added when asked about Triple H's booking. "This is a story, these are two people in a story, how do we make this story good? That's what I love. How do we make this story good, no matter the gender."