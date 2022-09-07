Becky Lynch Explains How Triple H Felt About Her Heel Run

Becky Lynch had been working as a heel from her return at SummerSlam 2021 up through her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. The run was a notable departure from her time as "The Man" in the late 2010s, with her dressing in more outlandish outfits every week and cheating to either retain or try and win back the women's title she had become obsessed with on the Raw brand. But she finally pivoted back to babyface after the match, standing alongside Belair ready to fight Bayley's Damage Control stable as the three arrived.

She then cut a promo the following night explaining why she had acted that way for the past year and how her match with Belair finally snapped her out of it. Unfortunately, she separated her shoulder during the match (and was attacked backstage by Damage Control on Raw) and hasn't been on TV since. She spoke with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week on a number of subjects, including her sudden face turn.

Fans likely noticed that the turn came shortly after Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative. According to her, "The Game" thought the heel run was fighting back too hard against what fans wanted.

"I talked to Hunter a little bit before and he was like, 'How do you feel about being a heel?' I was like, 'Honestly, it's fun, I like it. I feel I'm maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface, people like me better as a babyface. Clearly, I'm doing my job if they don't like me.' I'm just great, lads. I'm just great [laughs]. He goes, 'I feel we're swimming upstream keeping you as heel.' 'Yeah, I agree.' Then the creative was laid out and I was like, 'That sounds awesome, hell yeah, pop, pop, pop,'" Lynch said.

She also applauded what Levesque as done so far running WWE's product — "It's great. Obviously, he has a great mind for it. His track record with what he's done with women in NXT, I'm a product of that, I got to be in that system and become who I am today. He's really championed women's wrestling in general and not looking at it as women's wrestling. This is a story, these are two people in a story, how do we make this story good? That's what I love. How do we make this story good, no matter the gender."

