Becky Lynch Talks Intergender Wrestling And If She Wants To See More In WWE

WWE has never put an emphasis on intergender wrestling, but it has dipped its toes in the water occasionally, and it did so in a big way with its Facebook Live-centric Mixed Match Challenge. The experiment produced some entertaining results and was a hit with fans, which featured team-ups like Asuka and Miz, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, and R-Truth and Carmella, which spawned a team-up that continues to this day. They even toyed with it a bit on television with a Becky Lynch James Ellsworth match, and ComicBook.com had a chance to chat with Lynch about this match type’s future.

Lynch will defend both of her championships on the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but we also talked about a few things outside of the anticipated match-ups. That included her feelings on intergender wrestling, and specifically if she would do something like that again and if the timing is right to do more of that type of match in WWE going forward.

“I mean, that’s the thing with WWE, is we can do whatever we want,” Lynch said. “We run this show. We run this business. So yes, I had a match against James Ellsworth. Again, I chased him out of the company, him and Ronda. But I think as cool as that is and we’ve started to make the Mixed Match Challenge and everything, I don’t think it’s necessary. You know, in other sports we don’t really see it, but like I said, in WWE anything can happen and that’s the magic of the place. So yeah, and there’s lots of people I would love to face off against. If it happens, it happens, but yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see.”

WWE has seemed more open to mixing things up in the ring over the past two years, but it does still seem like something they want to keep compartmentalized as a specialty rather than a regular offering.

As for Lynch, she will face down two opponents at Money in the Bank. Lynch will face off against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and then will throw down against Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship, and it remains to be seen if Becky 2 Belts will still be holding both belts by the end of the night. Thing is, we’ve learned never to count Becky out.

You can see Becky Lynch every Monday Night at 8 pm ET on Raw on the USA Network and every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on SmackDown Live also on USA Network. You can also catch Money In The Bank on the WWE Network on Sunday, May 19th.