WWE Superstars Congratulate Becky Lynch on Her Pregnancy Announcement
WWE Monday Night Raw opened with the surprise announcement that Becky Lynch would be forfeiting the Raw Women's Championship, but not due to any major injury, but due to the fact that she was actually expecting a child! Announcing that the Women's Money in the Bank match was for in fact the championship title itself rather than just a contract for the opportunity, she relinquished the title to Money in the Bank winner Asuka as she prepares for the next stage in her life with fiance Seth Rollins. Naturally with such a big announcement, the rest of the WWE Universe was there to shower her with congratulations!
Taking to social media following the big announcement, wrestlers and others around the company alike sent their well wishes to Becky Lynch following the confirmation of her pregnancy. Not only that, some of her fellow superstars got to congratulate her on screen right after the segment too.
Read on to see what the WWE Superstars are saying about Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Paige Sends Her Love!
What theeeee CONGRATS TO @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins on the announcement today!!! Wow. Segment gave me chills on raw. You’re gonna be great parents! And congrats to @WWEAsuka on becoming in the champ 👏🏻👏🏻❤️🔥— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 12, 2020
The Bella Twins Welcome Becky to the Club!
Wow!!! Goosebumps!!! Welcome to the Mommy Club!! It’s a great club to be apart of!! You’ll be an amazing mother like you were a Champ. Xxoo -Brie https://t.co/DTYvZzPwtY— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 12, 2020
Mojo Rawley Wishes a Belated Mother's Day!
The biggest congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE!!! What a run she’s having!!! Breaking All-Time @WWE #Raw Championship Records, having an awesome scene on the @SHO_Billions premiere, and now, MOM TO BE!!!! A belated Happy Mother’s Day to you! INCREDIBLE!— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 12, 2020
Billie Kay Couldn't Be Happier For Her!
OMG!! Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins 💙🍼💗 That’s incredible news & I couldn’t be happier for you both 🥰 #WWERaw— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 12, 2020
Mia Yim Sends Her Congratulations!
WHOAAAA CONGRATS @BeckyLynchWWE #RAW— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 12, 2020
Renee Young is Beyond Excited
Huge huge huge congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins beyond excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 12, 2020
Natalya Sends Her Love Too!
SO happy for you @BeckyLynchWWE💚 #Raw— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 12, 2020
Mickie James is Happy For Becky Too!
You will never know a stronger love!!! One truly worth fighting for. I’m so happy for you! Congratulations sweetheart!! 💙👶💗 https://t.co/S2yV8tuxBm— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 12, 2020
Kairi Sane Will Never Forget Her Kindness!
Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE !!💝— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) May 12, 2020
I’ll never forget your kindness from that time. https://t.co/fmY1h0pen4
Mustafa Ali Knows She Ready to Take This On!
She’s done so many amazing things. Now, @BeckyLynchWWE is going to do the MOST amazing thing. Congratulations, my friend.— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.