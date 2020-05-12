WWE Superstars Congratulate Becky Lynch on Her Pregnancy Announcement

WWE Monday Night Raw opened with the surprise announcement that Becky Lynch would be forfeiting the Raw Women's Championship, but not due to any major injury, but due to the fact that she was actually expecting a child! Announcing that the Women's Money in the Bank match was for in fact the championship title itself rather than just a contract for the opportunity, she relinquished the title to Money in the Bank winner Asuka as she prepares for the next stage in her life with fiance Seth Rollins. Naturally with such a big announcement, the rest of the WWE Universe was there to shower her with congratulations!

Taking to social media following the big announcement, wrestlers and others around the company alike sent their well wishes to Becky Lynch following the confirmation of her pregnancy. Not only that, some of her fellow superstars got to congratulate her on screen right after the segment too.

Read on to see what the WWE Superstars are saying about Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!