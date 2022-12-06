Watch: Becky Lynch Cuts a Promo After This Week's WWE Raw

Becky Lynch had a busy episode of Monday Night Raw this week in Washington D.C. She had a back-and-forth promo exchange with Bayley, a face-off with Rhea Ripley as a tease for a future match then came up short in a triple threat at the end of the night for a spot in next week's No. 1 contender's match thanks to interference from Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. However, she ended the night on a high note by cutting a promo for the live crowd in attendance without the cameras rolling.

"I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you for supporting me on my journey," Lynch said. "I missed you guys so much and there is no limit to what I would do to prove my love for you, for everything that you've shown me."

Becky Lynch on Her Heel Run

Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during a match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam and would be written off television for several months before returning just in time for Survivor Series WarGames. However, just before her departure, her character took a sudden shift as she reverted back into a babyface. This was, according to her, due to Paul Levesque not enjoying the heel "Big Time Becks" character she was being pushed to play for the previous year.

"I talked to Hunter a little bit before and he was like, 'How do you feel about being a heel?' I was like, 'Honestly, it's fun, I like it. I feel I'm maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface, people like me better as a babyface. Clearly, I'm doing my job if they don't like me.' I'm just great, lads. I'm just great [laughs]. He goes, 'I feel we're swimming upstream keeping you as heel.' 'Yeah, I agree.' Then the creative was laid out and I was like, 'That sounds awesome, hell yeah, pop, pop, pop,'" Lynch said while on Out of Character back in September.

"Obviously, he has a great mind for it," she later added when asked about Levesque's leadership running WWE Creative. "His track record with what he's done with women in NXT, I'm a product of that, I got to be in that system and become who I am today. He's really championed women's wrestling in general and not looking at it as women's wrestling. This is a story, these are two people in a story, how do we make this story good? That's what I love. How do we make this story good, no matter the gender."