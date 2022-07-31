WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair finally completed her road to redemption at SummerSlam on Saturday night, once again successfully defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch infamously beat Belair in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam and it took until WrestleManai 38 for Belair to finally pick up a clean win over "Big Time Becks." She talked about her goal during a media scrum on Friday.

"The goal is to just win," Belair said. "If I have to win in 26 seconds or half the time in 13 seconds or 33 minutes, whatever it takes the goal is just to win and walk out as Raw Women's Champion."

After kicking out of a Manhandle Slam, Belair countered on the top rope with a Spanish Fly and a KOD for the win. Lynch then agreed to shake her hand after the match.

Belair has repeatedly been asked to reflect on her previous SummerSlam loss, telling outlets that she didn't know about the booking until the last minute. She told Inside The Ropes last September, "It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring]. Very late call, very late moment, everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at SummerSlam, were real emotions, shock. Kind of just like, 'Wow, this is happening. Ok, let's go with it and just be great at what you do.' So it was a very, very last minute call,"

"But for me, I think I've been able to come out on top of it all by just recovering so quickly," she added "And I think my journey, everything has been coming so quickly and I've just been capitalizing off of it and rising to the occasion and continue to build my reputation as someone who is always dependable and shows up and shows out and puts on a great show and performs and you know, I have a reputation being great at what I do. But I think coming out of this, most people would see me getting beat in twenty-six seconds [and think] 'oh no, it's the end of her.' But I think it's kind of showing how much the fans are behind me, how much I really am the EST. I'm not going to give up and whenever I see an occasion keep going. So I think it's a great story. Great feud with Becky and you know when and if – I will say when I get my title back – it's going to be an even bigger moment for me."