Becky Lynch Has Good News Regarding Her Shoulder Injury

Becky Lynch went down with a separated shoulder injury at SummerSlam during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. She turned face two nights later on Raw, then was written off television when Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky further damaged her arm in a backstage attack. Reports at the time stated it was "50/50" on whether or not she'd need surgery to recover from the injury, but Lynch said in a recent Instagram Live video with Brian Gewirtz that the injury is already healing quickly.

"Oh good, yeah. I feel like I've gotten a bunch more mobility in it. Because when it happened, it was so painful that I was like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now it's healing up real quick, I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So I'm hoping it won't be much time at all," Lynch said.

"The Man" also talked about WWE's leadership change in an interview with ESPN earlier this month. With Vince McMahon departing the company in late July, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has officially stepped in as the new Head of Creative.

"It is the dawning of a new era. For me, it's crazy and sad because everything I've ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn't have WWE the way it is if it wasn't for Vince. He's somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I've done," Lynch said.

"We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren't so great that we didn't love. I think everybody's very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal. What he's done with NXT speaks for itself. What he did with the women's division and how he allowed us to change the business forever speaks for itself," she added.

With Lynch out of the picture, Belair has joined forces with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to take down Bayley's new faction. The two groups will meet in a six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3.

h/t Fightful