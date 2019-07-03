Becky Lynch Headlines New WWE SmackDown Live Special

BOOM! Studios is revealing another part of their Road to San Diego campaign, and the latest reveal will definitely delight fans of the WWE. That’s because we can exclusively reveal that The Man Becky Lynch will star in a brand new WWE special titled WWE SmackDown Live #1. The new one-shot is being written by Kevin Panetta (Bloom) and drawn by Kendall Goode (WWE), and will follow Lynch as she gets ready for the Friday night premiere of SmackDown Live, running into a myriad of superstars along the way. Those include stars like Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, The IIconcics, and more, though she will also make some enemies along the way, giving fans a behind the scenes look at The Man’s journey on the Blue Brand.

“The Man is one of the most electrifying Superstars to hit the ropes, and what better way to begin a new era of SmackDown Live than with Becky Lynch in the lead?” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Current WWE Superstars collide with WWE Legends, who are all here for one of the biggest and most unpredictable nights that they’ll ever face in the ring.”

The issue will also feature a cover by Xermanico, which features Becky 2 Belts front and center alongside Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, and you can check it out in the image below.

So far BOOM! Studios has revealed three new projects, including the Buffy and Angel event Hellmouth special, Giant Days: As Time Goes By, and now WWE SmackDown Live #1. There are still 7 more announcements to come, and BOOM! has plenty of franchises under its umbrella to mine for cool content, so we can’t wait to see what they’ve got coming next. You can check out the full calendar below.

You can also get the lowdown on the big issue in the official description below.

“Join Lynch as she arrives at the arena and runs into The Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane), WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay), WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, and many more. Behind the scenes, unexpected alliances are formed, lifelong enemies are made, and chaos ensues as Superstars erupt into a free-for-all centered around The Man herself.”

You can check out The Man’s story in WWE SmackDown Live #1 when it hits comic stores on October 2nd. You can also check out our full interview with Becky Lynch right here.