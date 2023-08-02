Becky Lynch Shares the WWE Photoshoot She Did to Promote Her Originally-Scheduled SummerSlam 2023 Match

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view, scheduled for this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, was reportedly originally going to have a match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. The pair have been feuding since Stratus cost "The Man" her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign. Stratus won their initial match at Night of Champions in May and Lynch wasn't able to get a rematch with the WWE Hall of Famer until she beat Zoey Stark on Monday Night Raw two weeks ago. That scheduled rematch wound up happening on this week's Raw, only for Stark to immediately ruin it by attacking Lynch and causing a disqualification. Adam Pearce then declared a tiebreaker match between the two would happen with Stark banned from ringside, but announced it for the Aug. 14 episode of Raw instead of Saturday's pay-per-view.

Reports of WWE making the last-minute change to scrap Lynch vs. Stratus from the pay-per-view popped up on Monday night, and Lynch would later take to Instagram to show photos from the promotional photoshoot she did for the event. She now no longer has a place on the card.

Trish Stratus Also Seemingly Annoyed That She's Not Booked for SummerSlam

Stratus also seemed annoyed by the decision, as she took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of "Trish and Becky" trending on Twitter after it was confirmed they wouldn't be on the card. The caption of the photo stated, "Keep talking," which seems to be an endorsement of the fans' outrage. The decision stands in stark contrast to last year's SummerSlam, which saw Lynch battle Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship with a separated shoulder and turned by opposing a debuting Damage CTRL faction in a post-match angle.

On top of the Stratus/Lynch situation, fans are also annoyed that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has nothing planned for the show either. She hasn't defended her title on pay-per-view since May. Do you think WWE made the right call by keeping these matches off the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!