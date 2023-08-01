WWE SummerSlam 2023: Fans Aren't Happy That Rhea Ripley Was Left Off The Card
Did WWE make a mistake by not booking Rhea Ripley for SummerSlam this Saturday?
Rhea Ripley continues to be one of WWE's most popular stars on a weekly basis. But despite holding the Women's World Championship since WrestleMania 39, the company hasn't been particularly interested in booking her in big matches over the past couple of months. She hasn't defended her title on pay-per-view since Night of Champions back in May and while it looked like WWE was positioning Raquel Rodriguez to be her opponent at SummerSlam, Ripley attacked her injured knee yet again on this week's Monday Night Raw. Adam Pearce did promise Rodriguez a future shot at "Mami," but it doesn't look like it'll be this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Ripley's fans were vocally unhappy on social media once they heard about this, calling for better booking from WWE for one of the promotion's top champions. You can see some of the reactions below.
An Unfortunate Record
prevnext
rhea ripley becomes the first diva in over a decade to not have a match at summerslam whilst being the women's champion
layla held this previous record in 2012 pic.twitter.com/u6dLhycp6C— sai! (@meteoras) August 1, 2023
What The Hell?
prevnext
This is BULLSHIT.
Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have built that feud for months.
Just for it to get pulled from SummerSlam, in addition to Rhea Ripley not defending the Women’s World Title.
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON ?! @TripleH #WomensWrestlingDeservesBetter #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mgb9ek31kD— Queens of Wrestling (@QOWrestlin) August 1, 2023
Let Her Fight
prevnext
WWE is the only company I’ve seen have a wrestler as OVER with fans as Rhea Ripley and have nothing scheduled for her on their second biggest show of the year. Anytime I’ve watched RAW in the past couple months, she’s the face of it. What’re we doing? Book her! Cmon.#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/v3BEP42jGO— Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) August 1, 2023
Speechless
prevnext
Does Rhea Ripley have a match at SummerSlam or not? pic.twitter.com/nNMeLKylR0— 🕵🏽♂️📰 (@SecretNewsLife) August 1, 2023
Sad Tribal Chief
prevnext
I’m highly disappointed that a Summerslam, which is the best PPV’s of the year isn’t getting Rhea Ripley who is a “world champion” facing Raquel, it’s embarrassing as fuck… we’re very disappointed… pic.twitter.com/hfLPCbMYTb— 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙤𝙨 🧨 (@wwefan007__) August 1, 2023
A Choice
prevnext
Adam Pearce makes Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus for in 2 weeks in Winnipeg.
No Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, or Becky Lynch wrestling at Summerslam.
That is certainly a choice.
Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus definitely should have been on Summerslam.
But oh well. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/37qBD5vec6— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) August 1, 2023
Rhea, Unbothered
prev
I know *knees get weak when around me… But dam @RaquelWWE you really took it literally 🤭— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 1, 2023
Enjoy rehab. ⚖️ #WWERAW