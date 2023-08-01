WWE SummerSlam 2023: Fans Aren't Happy That Rhea Ripley Was Left Off The Card

Rhea Ripley continues to be one of WWE's most popular stars on a weekly basis. But despite holding the Women's World Championship since WrestleMania 39, the company hasn't been particularly interested in booking her in big matches over the past couple of months. She hasn't defended her title on pay-per-view since Night of Champions back in May and while it looked like WWE was positioning Raquel Rodriguez to be her opponent at SummerSlam, Ripley attacked her injured knee yet again on this week's Monday Night Raw. Adam Pearce did promise Rodriguez a future shot at "Mami," but it doesn't look like it'll be this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Ripley's fans were vocally unhappy on social media once they heard about this, calling for better booking from WWE for one of the promotion's top champions. You can see some of the reactions below.