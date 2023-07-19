WWE

WWE Fans Debate The Best Video Package of All Time

In WWE’s land of sports-entertainment, wrestling is arguably the fourth most important piece of the puzzle. WWE’s emphasis on the pomp and circumstance surrounding its in-ring action have put the greatest emphasis on three things: entrances, promos, and video packages. The WWE editing team has long been championed by fans for producing movie-quality trailers that play ahead of big premium live event matches, condensing sometimes multiple years of story into a succinct four-minute teaser. With dozens of these video packages being produced every year, WWE has occasionally created some that have stood the test of time and are still revisited by fans to this day.

Daniel Bryan – WWE WrestleMania XXX

https://twitter.com/AdamGoldberg28/status/1681708200410619904?s=20

Roman Reigns, 1,000 Days as Champion

https://twitter.com/romanspearme/status/1681722620834635777?s=20

The Rock vs. Steve Austin, WWF WrestleMania X-Seven

https://twitter.com/DanzW0rld/status/1681723302157402132?s=20

CM Punk vs. John Cena, WWE Money in the Bank (2011)

https://twitter.com/_david0_0/status/1681725696517783573?s=20

Shield Triple Threat, WWE Battleground 2016

https://twitter.com/NOTORlOUSONE/status/1681719587233058816?s=20

Triple H vs. The Undertaker, WWE WrestleMania 28

https://twitter.com/boomaligotclass/status/1681737614758498305?s=20

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, WWE WrestleMania 37

https://twitter.com/ERAOFMONE/status/1681701117388890113?s=20

The Rock vs. John Cena, WWE WrestleMania 29

https://twitter.com/TheeHulkLogan/status/1681732184678252545?s=20
