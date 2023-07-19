WWE Fans Debate The Best Video Package of All Time

In WWE’s land of sports-entertainment, wrestling is arguably the fourth most important piece of the puzzle. WWE’s emphasis on the pomp and circumstance surrounding its in-ring action have put the greatest emphasis on three things: entrances, promos, and video packages. The WWE editing team has long been championed by fans for producing movie-quality trailers that play ahead of big premium live event matches, condensing sometimes multiple years of story into a succinct four-minute teaser. With dozens of these video packages being produced every year, WWE has occasionally created some that have stood the test of time and are still revisited by fans to this day.