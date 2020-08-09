Watch: Bianca Belair Attacks Zelina Vega During Her Twitch Stream

✖

This past week's Raw saw Montez Ford inexplicably pass out during a match with Andrade, causing the referee to throw out the match and have WWE's medical trainers carry Ford backstage. It was later determined that he had been poisoned, and Ford's wife Bianca Belair instantly believed Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza were responsible. This led to a brawl between Vega and Belair, one that apparently carried over long after the show. During one of her recent Twitch streams, Vega was speaking with Kayla Braxton only for Belair to storm into her house and attack her.

Beliar the camera feed cuts out after a few minutes of brawling, before Belair can be heard saying "You know what you did!" This marks one of the rare times where a WWE storyline has carried over to a personal streaming channel.

Bianca Belair attacked Zelina Vega during her Twitch stream pic.twitter.com/hkKSBTDp4U — OctoJake 🦑 (@WrestleNews_) August 8, 2020

Andrade and Garza are still booked to challenge Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. At 160 days (and counting), Ford and Dawkins have the longest reign with the tag belts since the New Day's record-breaking 483-day reign as tag champions back in 2015-16.

As of now, WWE still hasn't confirmed where SummerSlam will take place, though the company has confirmed it won't be held in the TD Garden in Boston as originally planned. Reports of a backup plan have been spreading for weeks, ranging from the show taking place in Atlantic City to it being held on a beach or a boat.

"In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase," WWE officials said in a press release back in late July. "We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future.

The statement continued — "SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming."

Here's the SummerSlam card, as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if Asuka beats Bayley on this week's Raw)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

