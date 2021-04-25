Former WWE Star Reportedly Arriving in Impact Wrestling Soon

✖

Former WWE star Big Cass (real name William Morrissey, now going by CaZXL) made his surprise return to pro wrestling back in February at a Lariato Pro Wrestling event. Now, according to a new report from Inside The Ropes' Gary Cassidy, it looks like the seven-footer is moving on to Impact Wrestling. The report stated on Sunday that he is expected to make his debut with the promotion "imminently." It was not specified if that meant Sunday's Rebellion pay-per-view, the next round of television tapings scheduled for this coming week or even later than that.

It was also not mentioned whether or not Enzo Amore (nZo) would be arriving as well. After being fan favorites in NXT from 2013-16 the pair were finally brought up to the Raw brand the night after WrestleMania 32. Unfortunately by the end of 2018 both were gone from the company for different reasons.

Cass has since opened up about his struggles with mental health, which were amplified by the hectic WWE work schedule.

"Being depressed is one thing, having depression on a daily basis is something different," Cass said while appearing in a video on the DDP Yoga YouTube channel in June 2019. "Anyone that looks at them like they're weak or a crybaby or whatever, that person is ignorant. 'Why is this person upset? He has money and everything he dreamed of.' That don't mean f—-all when you're not well [mentally]. It's hard to tell people about it because who knows what they are going to say. 'You're looking for attention. You have everything you ever wanted. You're just seeking more attention.' So, you don't tell anyone. You keep it to yourself.

"TV [tapings] were the worst for me because of anxiety," he continued. "It ramped up after [my debut]. I always had it, but I tried to hide it, which is the worst thing you can do. I had no medication, I had no one to talk to, I didn't seek him. I self-medicated with alcohol. I was so down that I was like, 'I wish that I wouldn't be alive today. I wish that I would not have woken up.' But I had to go to work."

Here's what Impact has booked for Sunday's Rebellion pay-per-view: