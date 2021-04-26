Former WWE Star Debuts for Impact Wrestling at Rebellion 2021

✖

Former WWE star Big Cass, now known as W. Morrissey, made his surprise debut in Impact Wrestling during Sunday night's Rebellion pay-per-view at the Skyway Studios in Nashville. The show originally had an eight-man tag match pitting the Violent By Design faction against James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards, but Young had to be remvoed from the match due a torn ACL. He then chose Morrissey as his replacement, clarifying that he's not apart of the group just yet.

Morrissey picked up the win for his team after hitting Mack with a big boot and an East River Crossing. He continued to attack Mack, then celebrated in the ring while VBD looked on from the entrance ramp.

The seven-footer was released by the WWE back in 2018 and, other than a brief tease that he and Amore might join Ring of Honor, has remained away from the national spotlight. He took a hiatus from the business beginning in September 2019, not returning until a Lariato Pro event back in February (looking ripped).

Following his WWE departure, Cass opened up about his battles with depression and anxiety.

"Being depressed is one thing, having depression on a daily basis is something different," Cass said while appearing in a video on Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga YouTube channel in June 2019. "Anyone that looks at them like they're weak or a crybaby or whatever, that person is ignorant. 'Why is this person upset? He has money and everything he dreamed of.' That don't mean f—-all when you're not well [mentally]. It's hard to tell people about it because who knows what they are going to say. 'You're looking for attention. You have everything you ever wanted. You're just seeking more attention.' So, you don't tell anyone. You keep it to yourself.

"TV [tapings] were the worst for me because of anxiety," he continued. "It ramped up after [my debut]. I always had it, but I tried to hide it, which is the worst thing you can do. I had no medication, I had no one to talk to, I didn't seek him. I self-medicated with alcohol. I was so down that I was like, 'I wish that I wouldn't be alive today. I wish that I would not have woken up.' But I had to go to work."