WWE Discussing Bloodline Civil War Match For Upcoming Premium Live Event

There is dissension within The Bloodline. This has been the occasionally exhausting narrative for WWE's most dominant faction for over a calendar year now. First, there was Sami Zayn getting his fingerprints all over the Anoa'i family. Then, there was a stubborn Jey Uso refusing to work with the outsider Zayn. After that, there was an emotionally-torn Jey looking to disassociate with the group after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ruthlessly excommunicated Zayn from The Bloodline. Even though all members were able to get on the same page before WWE WrestleMania 39, The Usos losing their Undisputed WWE Tag Titles has resurrected tensions once more.

Reigns's return to WWE SmackDown saw him blast The Usos for losing their titles and their subsequent championship rematch, ordering Jimmy Uso to apologize for the tag team's recent shortcomings. Things got hot when Reigns pie-faced Jimmy before Jey ultimately apologized on his brother's behalf. It was then announced by Paul Heyman that The Bloodline would get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, but it would be Reigns and Solo Sikoa representing the faction in that match.

With these tensions just now brewing, reports are circulating over what this chapter of The Bloodline's storyline will lead to. According to insider account @WRKDWrestling, WWE is discussing running Reigns and Sikoa vs. The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank. It was emphasized that nothing is finalized as plans are still taking shape.

This would be the first Bloodline vs. Bloodline match since Fall 2020 when Reigns faced Jey in multiple WWE Universal Championship defenses. Technically speaking, The Bloodline had not been officially formed back then, which would make this possible tag match the first proper civil war battle within the family.

It's also unclear as to if this would represent the end of The Bloodline as fans know it or if it would simply exist as a friendly competition between the four men. "Civil war" inter-faction tag matches are no stranger to the world of professional wrestling, with recent examples coming in the form of the The Elite's Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at AEW Revolution 2020 and Bullet Club's Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa at NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2018.

