Wrestling World Mourns the Death of Bobby Eaton

Professional wrestling legend Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 this week. Between his time as one half of The Midnight Express, his decades of work in various NWA promotions and his time in the Dangerous Alliance, Eaton is considered one of the greatest tag team and technical wrestlers of all time. Pro wrestlers across multiple generations, from Les Thatcher and Ric Flair all the way to Edge and AEW's Dax Harwood, took to social media early Thursday morning to mourn his passing.

