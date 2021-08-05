Wrestling World Mourns the Death of Bobby Eaton
Professional wrestling legend Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 this week. Between his time as one half of The Midnight Express, his decades of work in various NWA promotions and his time in the Dangerous Alliance, Eaton is considered one of the greatest tag team and technical wrestlers of all time. Pro wrestlers across multiple generations, from Les Thatcher and Ric Flair all the way to Edge and AEW's Dax Harwood, took to social media early Thursday morning to mourn his passing.
You can see of those tributes in the list below. What was your favorite memory of Eaton's career? Let us know down in the comments!
The NWA
The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton.
We send our love to his friends and family.
His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam pic.twitter.com/8jaqErv2bc— NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2021
Arn Anderson
Ric Flair
So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton! Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DWTKeeL7wz— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2021
Bobby Fulton
This is the hardest post to make . Anymore it’s almost daily I hear the passing of a friend a brother in the ring . I just got word one of Wrestling’s best ever in the ring and out . Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away . We all love Bobby! #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/mWDlbayBDi— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 5, 2021
Cauliflower Alley Club
I really hate doing these it's been a rough week, but we once again send out our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and the fans around the world as the legendary Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. We thank you for the Memories. R.I.P. Bobby. pic.twitter.com/QfmJuzSPN5— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 5, 2021
FTR
“There will never be another…” always gets said, but this is absolutely true; “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was literally one of a kind.
Rest In Peace, Bobby. The wrestling Business did not deserve you, but I’m glad we got you.#RIPBobbyEaton— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 5, 2021
*clips on my Instagram* pic.twitter.com/XLoH3P22f1
Bobby Eaton is one of the best to ever step in a ring. I wish I could’ve had the chance to work with him. To listen to him more. To learn from him. To let him know how much we all appreciate him and the sacrifices he gave us. RIP Bobby. One of the good ones.— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 5, 2021
Samoa Joe
Bobby Eaton is a man with a professional reputation you aspire to build & a personal reputation you hope those you care for have about you. A MASTER of our craft and one of the nicest men I’ve had the pleasure to meet. My condolences to his family, my gratitude for the memories— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 5, 2021
Edge
If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring. Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person. #RIPBobbyEaton— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 5, 2021
William Regal
My deepest condolences to Taryn, Dillon & Dustin and family of Bobby Eaton who has passed https://t.co/k9x6tbVLZm dear friend, partner, travel buddy, teacher, superbly skilled Pro who would make everyone who knew him feel happy inside, love you.x— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 5, 2021
Matt Hardy
Just heard about Bobby Eaton’s passing. Bobby was a pioneer in the ring. He was one of the greatest wrestlers & people of all time. My thoughts are with his family & friends. #RIPBobbyEaton— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 5, 2021
Les Thatcher
More tears shed this morning with the passing of one of the greatest "workers" our industry has ever seen. "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed way too soon at age 62. Go with God my dear friend as your legend will live in our stories & hearts with much Love & respect!🙏❤️— Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) August 5, 2021
Matt Cardona
RIP BEAUTIFUL BOBBY EATON— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 5, 2021
Eric Bischoff
My heart goes out to the family, friends, and fans of Bobby Eaton. One of a kind talent whose skill in the ring made it look so real.— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 5, 2021