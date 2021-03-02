Bobby Lashley Delivers Final Message Before WWE Championship Match on WWE Raw

✖

Ahead of tonight's WWE Championship match on Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley delivered one final message to the fans at home and reigning champ The Miz as he entered the ThunderDome. Dressed in an impressive suit with shades and a hat, the stylish challenger said, "Tonight's the night. Seventeen years in the making. And The Miz is the one to stop me? *chuckles* I don't think so," Lashley said.

"The All Mighty" revealed on last week's Raw that Miz made a deal with The Hurt Business to assist him in cashing in Money in the Bank on Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Lashley turned around the following night and cashed in that favor, giving himself the first crack at Miz's title.

Despite having two runs in the company and challenging for world championships before, Lashley has never held the WWE's top prize. In interviews throughout this past week, he's spoken about the confidence he has to become a world champion.

"I think [that Impact run] helped out tremendously because once you come into WWE and they say you're going to be a champion, there's going to be some uncertainties and insecurities," Lashley told Bleacher Report on Monday, referencing his four reigns as Impact World Champion. "'Am I able to carry that ball? Am I able to do it? Am I able to have those big matches with everyone?' Because that's what you need to do as a champion, and when I was in Impact, I had those opportunities.

"There's no question in my mind whether I should be on top or not," he later added. "Some people already know it. You see Roman [Reigns] walk out there as the head of the table. He can't even look down his chin is so high up. He has that confidence because he's been in those matches with The Undertaker and Brock and all these different people. Same with Drew. Drew's the same way. Drew can't even see people that are under 6'5" because he's so high up right now, and he knows what he's capable of doing. Not everybody has that."