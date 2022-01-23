WWE’s Bobby Lashley Shares Insane Training Video for His Royal Rumble Match With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley will get his long-awaited dream match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship this Saturday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. On Sunday, WWE’s YouTube account shared a special interview with “The All Mighty,” which included his grueling training regiment as he prepares to take on “The Beast.” Lashley, who drew comparisons to Lesnar way back when he first arrived in WWE in the mid-2000s, has been campaigning for this match for years. Meanwhile, Lesnar joked on a recent episode of Raw that he didn’t know who Lashley was until the Day 1 pay-per-view three weeks ago.

Lashley said during the video that he feels he’s the one person who can step up to Lesnar as he’s one of the very few people in the business who isn’t physically intimidated by him. He also talked about strategy in how to deal with the nine-time world champion.

“To beat Brock you just have to throw everything out,” Lashley explained. “Brock is a different animal. Going into the ring with somebody that wants to hurt you so they can go walk off with the title, going in there against Brock is not something that I’m going to shy away from. It’s something that excites me.”

Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, explained the importance behind this match while on Casio’s Cut this past week — “It’s exciting because it’s the first time ever matchup, because you’ve never seen Brock Lesnar one-on-one in the ring with Bobby Lashley, and they have some very, very interesting similar similarities between the two they were both amateur wrestlers, they both came to WWE with the highest amount of anticipation, they both transitioned from WWE to mixed martial arts, and then they both came back to WWE. The difference is, one is Bobby Lashley, who is in any other generation, the single most dominant athlete in World Wrestling Entertainment. The problem for Bobby Lashley is he’s up against Brock Lesnar, and Brock Lesnar is not just of a different caliber athlete, not just a different caliber of performer, but Brock Lesnar is not even of our species and Bobby Lashley is going to learn that The hard way at the Royal Rumble.”