WWE Releases Mugshots of Bobby Lashley and Lana, Says They’ve Been Released From Jail

This week’s Monday Night Raw saw both Bobby Lashley and Lana get taken away in handcuffs after an unfortunate altercation with a pair of Nashville police officers. WWE decided to keep the storyline going online, as the company released a pair of mugshots on Tuesday morning to make people believe that the pair had legitimately been booked, then announced via WWE.com that they had been released after spending a night behind bars with the following statement — “WWE.com has learned that Bobby Lashley and Lana have been released from a Nashville jail. Both Superstars have been reached out to for comment.”

The incident took place after a match between Lashley and Kevin Owens was thrown out due to Akam and Rezar interfering. Rusev ran down after the match and hit Lashley with a Machka Kick, then ran away due to his restraining order. Lashley was furious that the officers at ringside did nothing to stop him, leading to their confrontation.

The love triangle feud between Rusev, Lana and Lashley first kicked off back in late September when Lana revealed she had left her real-life husband for the former Intercontinental Champion. The feud then saw Lana accuse Rusev of being a sex addict, of trying to get her pregnant to ruin her career and of cheating on her, though most of those plot points have been pushed to the side.

The storyline was met with overwhelming hatred from fans early on, but Rusev chose to defend it during a recent interview with The Sun.

“It’s great,” Rusev said. “I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that’s been around for years. It’s getting a lot of views and a lot of eyes on it. Some people like it, some people love it, but at the end of the day, it’s the hottest storyline going on.

“It’s a collaboration,” he added. “There’s adjustments that we make [outside of kayfabe], but that’s just life. We’re committed to our characters on TV, so we just have to make slight adjustments, but we’re professionals and we’re coping with it.”

Meanwhile in real life Rusev and Lana have been married since July 2016. The three-time United States Champion became an official citizen of the United States in late September, just days before the Lashley storyline started.