Bobby Lashley Pushes for NXT Stipulation Match to Come to WWE Raw

NXT introduced the wrestling world to a new match concept last year — The Fight Pit. The wildly-violent altered cage match was met with rave reviews when it debuted, and even though there have only been two matches inside the cage it has quickly become a signature match for the Black and Gold Brand. The other WWE brands haven't touched the concept yet, though Matt Riddle (who was in the first Fight Pit against Timothy Thatcher) recently pushed for the stipulation to come to Raw for a match between himself and Bobby Lashley.

The reigning United States Champion Bobby Lashley had an interview with Sports Illustrated this week and was fully on board with the idea.

"I thought the United States title was perceived for a long time as just another title, but it has so many great names behind it," Lashley said. " I'm legit as it gets, and I take a lot of pride in defending this title, especially against guys like Riddle and Lee. I saw Riddle's idea for a Fight Pit, and I'd love to do something like that for the U.S. title. It won't change the outcome, but it would be a lot of fun."

Hey @tripleh, who do I have to call so I can beat up @fightbobby in the #FightPit for the #USTitle? pic.twitter.com/vTY2KZg8PV — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 27, 2021

Lashley is currently scheduled to face both Keith Lee and Riddle at Elimination Chamber this Sunday, though a report from the Wrestling Observer popped up earlier this week that Lee's status for the show might be up in the air.

"So with Keith Lee, something is going on with Keith Lee, who also wasn't on the show tonight and we don't know whether he's going to be...we don't know anything about the PPV other than the two chamber matches...the Lashley match, which is a three-way, we don't know if Keith Lee will be in the match or not," Dave Meltzer reported. "It's up in the air right now. So, it might be just Lashley and Matt Riddle in a singles match again."