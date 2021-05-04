Former WWE Writer Confirms Brock Lesnar Was Originally Booked to Lose Major Title Match in 2018

✖

Back in 2018 Brock Lesnar was utterly dominating the WWE Universal Championship picture on Raw. He won the title from Goldberg back at WrestleMania 33 and would successfully defend it against the likes Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman across a record 504-day reign. He finally dropped the title to Reigns at SummerSlam 2018, but "The Big Dog" had to relinquish the title in October after revealing his battle with leukemia. Lesnar and Strowman were then booked in a match for the vacated title at that year's Crown Jewel, which saw "The Beast" win in a mere three minutes after Baron Corbin jumped Strowman at the start of the match.

Strowman wouldn't go on to win his first world championship until WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, where he was a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns after he stepped away from the event. But during a recent episode of "Say Less with Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy," former writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed Strowman was originally booked to win the match and start off his first world title run.

"There was one time where we all thought a match was going... f— it, I'm not working there anymore," Famuyide said [h/t POST Wrestling]. "It was in Saudi [Crown Jewel 2018] and Braun [Strowman] was supposed to beat Brock [Lesnar]. This is right after Roman [Reigns] announced he had cancer, right? So, Brock and Braun was supposed to fight for the world title and we had a whole Monday Night Raw written with Braun Strowman as champion and then sike, Brock Lesnar wins and then as soon as Brock wins, we all had to go back into the office, rewrite the whole show.

"I just thought it was some sh— where it's just like oh, they're just kind of keeping us on the D.L., whatever but I didn't know they could change like [that]," he added.

Lesnar wound up holding the title up until WrestleMania 35 before dropping it to Seth Rollins. He'd get his latest world title run later in the year by beating Kofi Kingston in mere seconds for the WWE Championship on SmackDown's first night on FOX.

