Report: WWE Potentially Forced to Change Plans for WWE Championship Match at TLC

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with Braun Strowman inexplicably snapping on Adam Pearce, nailing him with a headbutt and earning an indefinite suspension. A report popped up via Wrestling Observer the following morning that Strowman was originally penciled in to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the TLC pay-per-view, even though a No. 1 contender's match was booked later in the night between Keith Lee, Riddle and AJ Styles.

Dave Meltzer returned with a new report on Friday, stating the word going around backstage was that Strowman was dealing with some sort of injury.

"I have not got anything confirmed [but] there's a story going around that there was an injury and that this tournament was a last-minute thing because Strowman was gonna get the title shot but he's injured and that's why they did the headbutt thing and the suspension to cover up an injury," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.com) "But I don't that's [if] the case. I'm hoping that I will get that confirmed tomorrow but that is a story going around. If he's okay, he'll be getting the title shot at the pay-per-view, I guess. But if he's not, they got a backup plan."

Strowman and Pearce both responded to the storyline suspension shortly after it was announced.

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall https://t.co/5AnZBLZkqu — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 24, 2020

Now that it’s official, I personally don’t feel good about any part of this situation. Unfortunate for Braun, myself, and the WWE Universe. It stinks for all of us. Hoping we all can move forward. https://t.co/wlqbsFa5bn — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 24, 2020

McIntyre was absent from this week's Raw following his loss against Roman Reigns in the main event of Sunday's Survivor Series. Check out the full results from the show below: