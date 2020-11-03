Braun Strowman Pushes for Drew McIntyre to Join Team Raw for Survivor Series

✖

Last night's Monday Night Raw featured a backstage segment where Sheamus pleaded with Drew McIntyre to become the fifth member of Team Raw for the upcoming Men's Survivor Series elimination tag team match. McIntyre turned down the offer at the time, say he was still focused on Randy Orton and winning back the WWE Championship. Braun Strowman, who earned his spot on the team earlier in the night by beating both Sheamus and Keith Lee, then appeared on Raw Talk and doubled down on Sheamus' request.

"I can see that Drew McIntyre has got a fire lit inside of him right now," Strowman said. "There's some history between Drew and I, I've eaten more [Claymore] Kicks than I care to admit. I know that when he goes out there he's got the same mindset, the same mentality as I do. He wants to win, and he'll do anything in his power to do it. I would love to see Drew McIntyre step up and take that fifth and final spot on Team Raw.

While McIntyre wants another crack at "The Viper" following their Hell in a Cell match, the WWE Championship picture is starting to get crowded. The Miz has the Money in the Bank contract and made his first attempt at a cash-in at the start of Raw (Drew stopped him), while "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt wants revenge on Orton for their feud back in 2017.

On top of all of that, Orton already has a match booked against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series as part of the Raw vs. SmackDown "battle for brand supremacy."

Do you think McIntyre should join Team Raw? Or should he keep his focus solely on Orton? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Check out the full card for Survivor Series (so far) below: