Keith Lee Narrowly Avoids Disaster While Performing a Dive on WWE Raw

Keith Lee took part in a triple threat match with Sheamus and Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw to determine if Strowman could qualify for Raw's men's Survivor Series team. Early in the match, Lee attempted a suicide dive over the top rope onto both men outside the ring. Unfortunately, the big man miscalculated on his takeoff and over-rotated, hitting his head on the ring apron before Strowman and Sheamus had the chance to break his fall.

Thankfully, "The Limitless One" quickly indicated to the referee that he was okay and the match continued.

Despite AJ Styles' wishes that the three not injure each other, Strowman sent the match to commercial break by driving the other two men through the ringside barricade. Following the break, the three nearly broke the ring with a top turnbuckle spot.

Late in the match, it looked like Lee was going to pin Strowman with a powerbomb, but Sheamus sent him out of the ring with a Brogue Kick. "The Celtic Warrior" turned right around into a Running Powerslam from Sheamus, earning "The Monster Among Men" a spot on Team Raw.

It looked like three men were going to set their differences aside for the good of the brand, only for Sheamus to blindside Strowman with a Brogue Kick. Lee tossed out Sheamus, then an exasperated Styles kicked Lee out of the ring.

Can't Team #WWERaw just get along before the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries?! As @BraunStrowman qualifies, it's complete chaos between these red brand teammates! pic.twitter.com/pdjk4VnRUG — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020

