Keith Lee Narrowly Avoids Disaster While Performing a Dive on WWE Raw
Keith Lee took part in a triple threat match with Sheamus and Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw to determine if Strowman could qualify for Raw's men's Survivor Series team. Early in the match, Lee attempted a suicide dive over the top rope onto both men outside the ring. Unfortunately, the big man miscalculated on his takeoff and over-rotated, hitting his head on the ring apron before Strowman and Sheamus had the chance to break his fall.
Thankfully, "The Limitless One" quickly indicated to the referee that he was okay and the match continued.
Yikes. Keith Lee just did an Ibushi.... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/skfiEhY98n— GIFSkull IV - Anti-DMCA - #WWERaw (@GifSkullIV) November 3, 2020
Despite AJ Styles' wishes that the three not injure each other, Strowman sent the match to commercial break by driving the other two men through the ringside barricade. Following the break, the three nearly broke the ring with a top turnbuckle spot.
A FRIGHTENING IMPACT.#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries @RealKeithLee @BraunStrowman @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/TCLOLjEv75— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020
Late in the match, it looked like Lee was going to pin Strowman with a powerbomb, but Sheamus sent him out of the ring with a Brogue Kick. "The Celtic Warrior" turned right around into a Running Powerslam from Sheamus, earning "The Monster Among Men" a spot on Team Raw.
It looked like three men were going to set their differences aside for the good of the brand, only for Sheamus to blindside Strowman with a Brogue Kick. Lee tossed out Sheamus, then an exasperated Styles kicked Lee out of the ring.
Can't Team #WWERaw just get along before the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries?!
As @BraunStrowman qualifies, it's complete chaos between these red brand teammates! pic.twitter.com/pdjk4VnRUG— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020
Here's the full card for Survivor Series, as of now:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDow (Bianca Belair, TBD)