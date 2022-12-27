Watch: Bray Wyatt Wrestles First Match Since WWE Return at Madison Square Garden Live Event

Bray Wyatt wrestled for the first time since WrestleMania 37 on Monday night, but most of the wrestling world won't get the chance to see it. Wyatt was absent from WWE television for months following his infamous loss to Randy Orton and was released by WWE in July 2021. He made his highly-anticipated return at Extreme Rules this past October and has been involved in a feud with LA Knight (and Uncle Howdy, kind of) ever since, but none of it has amounted to a match as of yet.

But Wyatt was present at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and wound up in a match with Jinder Mahal. The short match wrapped up with Wyatt nailing Mahal with Sister Abigail. You can see the highlights from the match below:

One person who was incredibly impressed with the viral "White Rabbit" campaign that led to Wyatt's return was none other than Paul Levesque. "The Game" sang the praises of the campaign during a recent investors' conference call.

"It's looking at a year-long cycle of content creation over that year and trying to pick places that you want to go to and put them into your creative GPS system and figure out how you want to get to those things," Levesque said. "It's looking further ahead than we've ever done before. As we're rounding the bend to come into the new year and looking at WrestleMania, I'm already beginning in my mind, with the team, collaborate on what we want next year's WrestleMania to look like and how we want the spring coming out of WrestleMania to transfer into the summer and into the fall. It's a large cycle and the further we can get ahead of it, to know where we want to go, obviously, our business being different than making movies or anything else with the human beings involved, injury rates, everything else that come along with it. When I look at the creative we're doing now and the success of that, understand we're still doing that without Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton. Those are significant stars that, when they return, will move the needle as well,"