Bray Wyatt Proves He's Not Dead After Getting Set on Fire at WWE TLC

WWE's TLC pay-per-view closed out on Sunday with Randy Orton defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno Match, then setting his unconscious body on fire again after pouring gasoline on him. But within minutes of the show going off the air, Wyatt took to Twitter with a simple message — "Thank You." Earlier in the day, he posted another message writing, "The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually." That post had a black and white image of a caterpillar, while the new one had a different image of a cocoon.

Could this be a sign that Wyatt's going to undergo yet another transformation and leave The Fiend behind? Or will it merely make his alter-ego look even more demented? Let us hear your predictions below!

Shortly after being drafted back to Raw, Wyatt started targeting Orton to get revenge for their previous feud back in 2016-17. For those who don't remember, Orton pretended to be a member of the Wyatt Family for several months before eventually betraying the group, setting Sister Abigail's cabin on fire and defeating Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt got a bit of revenge back by winning a "House of Horrors" match at the Payback pay-per-view weeks later, but that match was maligned for bad booking/production.

Spoiler: The Fiend dies pic.twitter.com/XtAYvuNStL — GIFSkull III (Backup) #WWETLC (@SkullGIF) December 21, 2020

WWE will return to pay-per-view on Jan. 31 with the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Reports of what Wyatt will be doing come WrestleMania season have been sparse, while it's been reported for months that Orton will round out his trilogy with Edge at WrestleMania 37.

