Bray Wyatt Posts Frightening Message Ahead of Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will collide in a "Firefly Inferno Match" at Sunday's TLC pay-per-view event. While little is known about the stipulation itself (is it like a normal Inferno match? will it be cinematic? etc.), many fans are assuming at least one of the two will be lit on fire at some point during the show. Wyatt, who usually stays in character on social media, posted a tweet on Sunday hinting towards his plan for his bout with "The Viper."

"The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually," Wyatt wrote, along with an emoji of a red circle and a black and white photo of a caterpillar.

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

Orton hasn't said anything about the match since it was announced earlier this week. Despite being in the company for nearly two decades Orton has never taken part in an Inferno Match. The closest he ever got was setting The Undertaker's casket on fire during their feud back in the mid-2000s. He tried the same trick again on Wyatt during this week's Raw, only for The Fiend to burst out of the wooden box and lock on the Mandible Claw.

The feud between the two men goes back several years, when Orton pretended to be a member of the Wyatt Family for several months only to set Sister Abigail's cabin on fire and face Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Orton won, then lost the non-title (and widely criticized) House of Horrors match weeks later at Payback.

The two went their separate ways after that, but shortly after Wyatt was drafted to Raw he began to hint at still wanting revenge against Orton. He finally attacked the former world champion as The Fiend several weeks ago, costing Orton yet another shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

What do you think Wyatt has in store for Orton?