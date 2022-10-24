Latest on WWE's Plans for Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt has been back on WWE programming ever since Extreme Rules, and while he has delivered a couple of promos the mystery surrounding his latest persona remains unsolved. PWInsider's Mike Johnson was able to shed a little light on the subject with his latest report, stating that the former world champion is being listed as the No. 1 babyface on the Blue Brand's internal roster. The move vaults Wyatt ahead of Drew McIntyre, who came up short of beating Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle and has been in a feud with Karrion Kross ever since.

Johnson's report also noted how well Wyatt's "White Rabbit" QR Code campaign has been received within the company. The campaign was a creation of Rob Fee, WWE's new Director of Longterm Creative

How Does Triple H Feel About Bray Wyatt?

"We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible," Paul "Triple H" Levesque said regarding Wyatt's return in a new interview with The Wrap. "So we created the white rabbit project, intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules.

"It started with flickering lights in arenas and continued with the release of other easter eggs, like hidden QR codes within episodes of SmackDown and Raw that led viewers to more clues that kept them guessing, and tuning in, each week. It culminated in what we believe was a massive pay-off for our fans – and for WWE. This is a great example of how WWE is uniquely positioned as a sports and entertainment property to harness the power of our shows and our social following to develop multimedia, long-term storytelling that can help produce meaningful aggregated audiences."

Is Bray Wyatt Booked for WWE Crown Jewel?

As of right now, Wyatt doesn't have a return match lineup up for WWE's next pay-per-view on Nov. 5. He also hasn't made an indication of who he'll feud with first. Check out the card for the show (so far) below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

The OC vs. The Judgement Day

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match)

