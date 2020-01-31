WWE Legend Bret Hart Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Today is an emotional day for wrestling fans as Bret Hart revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The legend took to Instagram to tell fans about it himself. Hart has battled with other ailments in the past and he’s approaching this challenge with a positive outlook. Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer according to Skincancer.org. Their experts describe it as, “Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. In the U.S. alone, more than 4 million cases are diagnosed each year. BCCs arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells.”

Hart wrote, “Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked.”

Back in 2016, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He managed to maintain that focus and drive and beat the disease back. Hart wrote about that experience at the time on Instagram as well.

“I’ve had a great lifelong dance and I’m a survivor of many hard battles,” he explained. “I now face my toughest battle. With hesitation and fear, I openly declare myself in my fight against prostate cancer. In the next few days, I will undergo surgery with the hope of defeating this nemesis once and for all.”

“I refuse to lose, I will never give in or give up, and I will win this battle or die trying,” Hart added before noting that he wanted to “set the example for men everywhere who find themselves in my very same shoes, that prostate cancer can be beaten.”

Skincancer.org lays out the best case scenario for treating and catching the disease in it’s early stages. “Because BCCs grow slowly, most are curable and cause minimal damage when caught and treated early,” they begin. “Understanding BCC causes, risk factors and warning signs can help you detect them early, when they are easiest to treat and cure.”