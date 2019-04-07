WWE

WWE Fans Horrified to See Fan Tackle Bret Hart During Hall of Fame Speech

Fans were shocked to see that Bret Hart was attacked by someone in the crowd during the induction of The Hart Foundation into the WWE Hall of Fame. In the middle of his induction speech on Saturday night at the Barclays Center, Hart was tackled by an unknown assailant from the side.

The live broadcast itself cut out for a short moment as security and staff saw to the matter, and Bret Hart shortly resumed his speech a little worse for wear. But like a seasoned pro, he went on to give a strong induction speech anyway.

Though Hart himself was able to shake it off, WWE fans were shocked to see the Superstar attacked during such an important moment. Fans were appalled that someone would use this moment to draw attention to themselves, and put Hart in danger.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the attack on Hart during the Hall of Fame, and let us know how you feel about the moment in the comments. Fans have definitely disowned this individual, and are using every other word than “fan” to describe them that you can think of. But support is coming in from all over in favor of Hart’s seasoned professionalism.

