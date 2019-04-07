WWE Fans Horrified to See Fan Tackle Bret Hart During Hall of Fame Speech

Fans were shocked to see that Bret Hart was attacked by someone in the crowd during the induction of The Hart Foundation into the WWE Hall of Fame. In the middle of his induction speech on Saturday night at the Barclays Center, Hart was tackled by an unknown assailant from the side.

The live broadcast itself cut out for a short moment as security and staff saw to the matter, and Bret Hart shortly resumed his speech a little worse for wear. But like a seasoned pro, he went on to give a strong induction speech anyway.

Though Hart himself was able to shake it off, WWE fans were shocked to see the Superstar attacked during such an important moment. Fans were appalled that someone would use this moment to draw attention to themselves, and put Hart in danger.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the attack on Hart during the Hall of Fame, and let us know how you feel about the moment in the comments. Fans have definitely disowned this individual, and are using every other word than “fan” to describe them that you can think of. But support is coming in from all over in favor of Hart’s seasoned professionalism.

Wow…

Someone just attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall Of Fame pic.twitter.com/gcRgXPqOvL — The Mighty King ScottyVia™ (@ScottyVia) April 7, 2019

“No One Ruins Our Family Appreciation”

Fan rushing the stage and attacking Bret Hart before superstars rushed the stage to help. No one ruins our family appreciation. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/qrlaQatvt5 — R.Dream (@WWERDream) April 7, 2019

The GOAT for Many Reasons…

Bret Hart is the GOAT for shaking that off like this. What a fucking pro. — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) April 7, 2019

“Time to Get Back to Our Speech”

Some crazy fan ran in during Bret Hart’s speech and appeared to attack him. But security got him and it’s all good now.



Drake Maverick stepped up to the mic: “Pay no attention to that man and let’s keep this going.”



And Nattie added: “It’s time to get back to our speech.” — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) April 7, 2019

“Such a Pro’s Pro”

Bret Hart is such a pros pro #WWEHOF #HallOfFame — Gorilla Press Radio (@gprcast) April 7, 2019

“Unclassy Nasty Crusty Musty Crunchy Funky…”

So this unclassy nasty crusty musty crunchy funky ass mouth breather thought it was ok to bum rush Bret Hart? In the middle of the hall of fame? pic.twitter.com/QCTje60y1X — ☀️🐰 (@SunnyBunny_54) April 7, 2019

“Completely Horrible and Disrespectful”

Can’t believe someone would do that to @BretHart . Just completely horrible and disrespectful. 😞😡 — Patrick Draper (@PatWhosoever) April 7, 2019

Definitely Not a True Fan

Can everyone stop calling the idiot guy who jumped in the ring at #WWEHallOfFame and attacked @BretHart a “fan” because he clearly isn’t a fan. True fans wouldn’t do anything like that. Absolute disgrace. #WWE #Wrestlemania35 #WWEHallOfFame — Natasha Watson (@NatashaW994) April 7, 2019

For What? 10 Seconds of Fame?

Fans complain about the product, all the time but who do you!!! Yeah whoever you are you stupid POS who decided to try to get their 10 seconds of fame and ruin a special moment for @BretHart and @NatbyNature trying to honor the Hart Foundation. I hope you get you’re ass kicked!!! — Jeremy (@cavsnation16) April 7, 2019

Ban for Life