WWE: When Will Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Part 3 Happen?

Brock Lesnar picked up a pinfall victory over Bobby Lashley on Saturday at Crown Jewel despite getting dominated by "The All Mighty" before, during and after the match. Lashley put Lesnar back in The Hurt Lock after accidentally getting pinned and kept it on until Lesnar finally collapsed, indicating that a rubber match between the two is bound to take place down the road.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that third match was originally slotted for the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day 2023 in Atlanta. However, that show was recently scrapped from WWE's calendar, so now it's unclear when the match will take place. WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames will be the company's last pay-per-view of 2022 and the 2023 Royal Rumble isn't until Jan. 28.

"The story of the match is that Lashley totally dominated him, but Lesnar won the match," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It leads to they're one and one now, and there's a natural third match.....I don't know if they're going to save it for WrestleMania, or I don't know when. Originally it was going to be Day 1, but obviously, that's out. I don't know if they'll do it at Survivor Series. I don't know....I'm not sure where they'll do it. They may do it in Montreal (Feb. 18, 2023) or save it for Mania (April 1-2)."

Bobby Lashley Wants a Third Match With Brock Lesnar

Lashley was already talking about the third match with Lesnar last week while talking with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri — "You know what, the way that I look at it, because there was so much actual lead-up, because there's been years and years and years of lead-up, because of the way things have come together with us, I don't think this is the last time we're gonna see each other. I think, until the end of my career [or] the end of his career, there's always gonna be Bobby and Brock. Because right now I look at the score, it's one for me, zero for him. So if it's two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I'm sure he's gonna be coming back for another one. He's gotta avenge his losses. So I like the build-up because I think the build-up is really important because of what happened last time, because there wasn't that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time, there's gonna be a lot more hype, and I think that it's not gonna be the last time. I think there's so much more that me and Brock can actually get into. So I think that this feud is gonna be a feud that's gonna keep going, and it's gonna keep looking different, and there's gonna be a lot more involved with it.

"This time, I think this might be a time where I can finally put him away, but I don't think Brock's the type of person that's just gonna let somebody beat him two times in a row and then not even come to avenge that. So I like it, and I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn't care. Brock wants to fight, Brock wants to hurt, and since he wants to, then he's gotta come with it," he added.