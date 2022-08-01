Brock Lesnar was on the losing end of the Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday night at SummerSlam. "The Beast" managed to climb out of the rubble from the match and climb to the top of the broken ring to wave goodbye to the fans at Nissan Stadium after the cameras stopped rolling, which seemed to indicate some sort of send-off. WWE also went out of its way to promote Sunday's match as the final confrontation between Reigns and Lesnar, which means Brock is out of the world championship picture until Reigns is finally dethroned.

But was SummerSlam the last we'll see of Lesnar in a WWE ring? The short answer is no. It was reported following his return at SummerSlam 2021 that he had signed a new 18-month contract with the company, which is only now reaching the one-year mark. WWE is also continuing to use Lesar for advertising upcoming pay-per-views, with the Day 1 2023 announcement featuring the former world champion.

World Wrestling Entertainment returns to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with @WWE Day 1 on Sunday, Jan 1st, NEW YEARS DAY!



See your Favorite Superstars from Monday Night RAW & Friday Night Smackdown compete at the 1st Premium Live Event of the New Year!



🔗: https://t.co/5XMrpyXAC8 pic.twitter.com/SG2a3bULKO — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) July 30, 2022

As for Reigns, "The Tribal Chief" openly stated during a recent interview on TODAY that he doesn't want any more matches with Lesnar. The pair have previously clashed in one-on-one matches at six different pay-per-views dating back to 2015.

"I'm on a course now to do something that no one has ever done, dominate Brock Lesnar," Reigns said. "We're really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I'm really pushing myself to a different level and trying to achieve things that have never been done before. And anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar three times in a row, that's pretty good. That's a feather in the cap."

"I hope it's the last time," he added. "It hurts. It's brutal being in the ring with Brock. He's a big ol' country boy and has such a great, legitimate background. He started as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC as everybody knows, heavyweight champion. He's dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is Roman Reigns showed up and took over. It's going to be great."

Reigns will now turn his attention to the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3 in Cardiff, Wales. He'll take on Drew McIntyre in the main event of that show with his title on the line.