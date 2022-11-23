Brock Lesnar Rejected Working With This Former WWE World Champion

Brock Lesnar specifically named one former WWE Universal Champion he did not want to work with, according to "Road Dogg" Brian James on his new Oh You Didn't Know? Podcast. James previously claimed that Lesnar rejected working with Jinder Mahal at the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view, prompting WWE to have AJ Styles win the championship shortly before the event so he could square off with "The Beast." James said back in August, "Brock said, 'I'm not working with him.' Look, he said that about several people, by the way."

James clarified on the new episode that it wasn't so much that Lesnar didn't want to work with Mahal, but rather that he believed he could get a better match out of Styles. And considering his match with "The Phenomenal One" received heaps of praise, he was probably correct.

Brock Lesnar Prefers AJ Styles, Doesn't Want to Work With Kevin Owens

"I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want to work with Jinder. It's that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ. So I just wanted that to be clear. Like because look, I don't think I've ever heard of Brock saying I don't want [to], I'm not working with that guy," James said.

He then specifically noted that Lesnar did point out Kevin Owens as someone he didn't want to wrestle, but didn't say what Lesnar's reasoning was — "Well, I did, I did hear that with Kevin Owens, but only him."

"Look, Brock is that kind of talent, like I just talked about, has a special relationship with Vince. And so apparently they had a conversation and, and a decision, a creative decision was made. We're gonna go with AJ Styles as a champion into this tournament at Night of Champions," he added.

h/t Inside The Ropes