Is Brock Lesnar’s UFC Career Officially Over?

Brock Lesnar has not stepped inside the UFC’s Octagon since his return at UFC 200 in 2016 for a bout with Mark Hunt. Lesnar won the fight, but the decision was later ruled a No Content after “The Beast” failed a drug test. There were later some teases for a fight with then-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, but nothing ever materialized. Lesnar returned to WWE following a 16-month hiatus back at SummerSlam and has since challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. But as for MMA, Lesnar’s career seems to be over.

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on Josh Martinez of Z100’s radio show and was asked if Lesnar would ever fight again. Rather than give his normal answer of “Lesnar can do whatever he wants to do,” Heyman emphatically shut the idea down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Been there, done that,” Heyman said. “If you were to tell me that Brock Lesnar would have a shoot-out in soccer with Messi, that I believe. But he has already done the MMA schtick,” Heyman said (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

“He knocked out Randy Couture, took a beating from Shane Carwin. He’s a conqueror. What more can he do in the UFC that he hasn’t done? When Brock Lesnar went out for the Minnesota Vikings in 2004, he was 295 pounds, just suffered a motorcycle accident, and he had a torn groin, broken pelvis, a wired-shut jaw, and he still ran his 100-yard dash in Olympic qualifying time. He has nothing left to prove in MMA,” he continued. “He can make a lot more money in the WWE.”

UFC president Dana White told TMZ a year ago that, as of that point, there had been no discussions of another Lesnar fight. He said, “Not a word. I’d love to hear how he’s doing and how his family is, things like that. I think that’s gonna be the extent of the conversation with him. The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy’s made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age (43-years-old).”

Lesnar’s official MMA record stands a 5-3 with one no contest and one reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion from November 2008 to October 2010.