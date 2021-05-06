WWE Hall of Famer Blasts AEW for Presentation of Kenny Omega's Impact World Championship

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite marked the first time Kenny Omega has appeared in front of AEW fans holding all four of his world championship titles. "The Cleaner" wore the AEW World Championship throughout his segment with Tony Schiavone and Orange Cassidy, while his lackey Michael Nakazawa wore both of the Impact World Championships and the AAA Mega Championship. WWE Hally of Famer Bully Ray, who held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice during his singles career, took great offense to how Impact's top title was being presented.

"If Im management or owners of Impact Wrestling ... I'd be fkn fuming that their World Hvywt. Championship was being carried out by Naka-nobody and not at least over the shoulder of Omega," Ray wrote. "Perception is reality."

Over the past week challengers for all three of Omega's titles have started lining up. Cassidy and PAC will battle next week for a shot at Omega's AEW title at Double or Nothing, Impact's Under Siege event on May 15 will crown a new No. 1 contender for the Impact title via a six-way match and former WWE star Andrade challenged Omega for the Mega Championship at AAA's Triplemania event later in the year.

The crossover between AEW and Impact hasn't turned into the all-out invasion angle that some fans were hoping for back when Omega first made the jump. Fellow AEW star Chris Jericho gave his reasoning as to why during a recent interview with ComicBook.

"Our roster is jam packed as it is," Jericho said. "And I think our involvement with Impact has been pretty much what it should be. I'm not saying this in an egotistical way, but AEW is at a completely different level than Impact is. So anything that we're doing with them benefits them a lot more than it benefits us, in my opinion. And I think the fact that they've had Kenny Omega there, they've had Private Party there. That's a bonus for them. Chris Jericho will never go to Nashville and work in an empty studio in front of somebody. There's just no reason for me to do that. If those guys came over to invade, who are they going to [bring]?"

"If we needed to make it big, we could," he continued. "But right now, our roster is so jam packed, and we're doing such a great job of creating our own stars as it is. You could always do an invasion at some point, but I just don't see why that really benefits AEW right now when we've got so much going on and so many of our own guys who are really breaking through to the next level. I want to keep the focus and spotlight on that."