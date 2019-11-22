WWE Abruptly Cancels ‘205 Live’ Tonight in Chicago

With just a few hours until show time, WWE has announced that no 205 Live will take place on Friday night following WWE SmackDown.

Since the move to FOX, 205 Live has continued to air following SmackDown on the WWE Network. This week’s SmackDown takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, the first of four consecutive WWE shows at the venue (Saturday’s NXT TakeOver War Games, Sunday’s Survivor Series, and Monday’s RAW).

WWE made the announcement via social media.

The scheduled airing of 205 Live will not take place tonight. Tune into @WWENetwork right after #SmackDown for an encore presentation of @WWENXT. — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2019

As seen above, the company will instead air an encore of this week’s NXT in the 205 Live timeslot on the WWE Network.

The future of 205 Live has remained uncertain ever since WWE NXT moved to the USA Network. The WWE Cruiserweight Title has been renamed the NXT Cruiserweight Title, so a blending of both brands seems to be the most likely scenario moving forward.

