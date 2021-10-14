WWE’s Hopes of Bringing The Rock to Survivor Series 2021 Might Have Just Been Dashed

Two reports popped up over the summer regarding Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s next potential appearance on WWE television. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer first reported in June that WWE was “hoping” to get Johnson to appear at Survivor Series this coming November as a way to hype up the potential dream match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast followed that up a month later by saying WWE would have Rock’s appearance focus on the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut (which was also at a Survivor Series in New York City).

Unfortunately, Zarian’s latest report might have just put a damper on those plans. According to him, Johnson will be in Australia filming the second season of his NBC series Young Rock when Survivor Series takes place. He noted that WWE will still acknowledge the anniversary and that it doesn’t guarantee Johnson won’t be at the show (he can always appear via a video message), but it’s now incredibly unlikely that he’ll arrive in person at the Barclays Center.

Johnson made headlines last year when he stated in an interview that he’d happily get back in the ring for a match against “The Tribal Chief.” As a result, Reigns has been asked about the matchup numerous times.

“I think I’m the guy. If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build up and can rise to that occasion, there’s no doubt I’m the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that,” Reigns told the Load Management podcast a year ago. “That’s just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point.”

WWE has already confirmed the main event of Survivor Series will be a clash between the Universal (Reigns or Brock Lesnar) and WWE Champions (Big E or Drew McIntyre). Both of those championships will be on the line next week at Crown Jewel and you can see the lineup for the show below: