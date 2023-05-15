Former WWE Titleholder Doesn't Think They Were Supposed to Become Champion

Professional wrestling is an ever-evolving industry largely due to its reactionary nature. While WWE has been infamous for staying married to the script, pushing talent that fans expressed distaste for, not all crowd noise is ignored. The most famous example of this came in 2014 during the lead up to WWE WrestleMania XXX. WWE had planned to run Batista vs. Randy Orton in the main event of that year's Showcase of the Immortals, presumably with The Animal going over. The white-hot popularity of Daniel Bryan got in the way, as WWE could not ignore the "Yes!" chants and inserted the fan favorite into the WWE WrestleMania XXX main event.

Just like how that crowd response resulted in WWE shifting its world title plans, today's audiences might have dictated another unforeseen title change.

"When that was decided, I think that was never meant to be the plan, and then they just took a side road and decided that would be the best outcome," Becky Lynch told My Love Letter to Wrestling regarding her and Lita's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory. "What was so great going into that match was that nobody knew what was going to happen."

Lynch and Lita captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the February 27th edition of Monday Night Raw, dethroning Damage CTRL. This led to Lynch and Lita walking into WWE WrestleMania 39 as champions but competing in a non-title six-woman tag match.

Regardless of any potential pivots, Lynch emphasized her excitement at the fact that she got to share gold with one of her heroes.

"To be standing side by side with the woman who inspired you to get into this in the first place, and we talk about that grassroots and being back. I was coming down with my dyed red hair and my baggy pants and wearing my thong outside my clothes and trying to look like Lita, and here I was standing side by side as an equal about to go capture the tag titles," Lynch continued. "If you're telling your teenage self that's going to happen when you're older, your teenage self would slap you across the face and tell you to be realistic. It was really awesome. Over the years, she's become such a great friend and mentor."

Lynch is currently tangled in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lita has yet to make her presence felt in that rivalry, as she was written off of television during a backstage attack shortly after WWE WrestleMania 39.