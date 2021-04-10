WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Cuts His Final Promo Before WrestleMania 37 Match With Drew McIntyre

✖

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made an appearance on Saturday's special edition of The Bump, cutting one final promo before his match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. "The All Mighty" reminisced about the journey the two men shared, how they both were dubbed future world champions during their initial WWE run in the 2000s only to flounder, leave the company and rediscover themselves on the independent scene (both even held the Impact World Championship for Impact Wrestling). He also brought up how the two worked together in tag matches in the late 2010s before McIntyre went out on his own path.

Kayla Braxton then pointed out that McIntyre was likely watching, and opened the floor for Lashley to deliver one final message to his challenger.

"I say this and I say it again," Lashley said. "Drew came in, and this entire year he's been talking about we need tough guys in the locker room, we need these guys to eliminate the weak. He said, 'if you can't be tough enough then get out.' And if he believes that, that we need the toughest in the locker room, that we need the toughest on the top. Drew knows who the toughest on the top is, that's me. When I put that Hurt Lock on him tonight, he's going to go to sleep. Just like I told him before."

Lashley became WWE Champion for the first time in his career on March 1 when he squashed The Miz in a Lumberjack Match in the main event of an episode of Raw. Lashley attacked McIntyre a week prior at the Elimination Chamber event, setting up Miz for an easy Money in the Bank cash-in to take the title from "The Scottish Warrior."

It was confirmed on Friday that the world championship bout between the two will open WrestleMania.

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two