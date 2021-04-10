WWE's Drew McIntyre Addresses Opening WrestleMania 37

✖

Yesterday news broke that Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair would be the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1, an announcement that came after fans had taken to social media to show their support for that match's main event status. They got their wish, and now the big Championship match will close out the night, and now we know what will open the night as well, as WWE announced Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre will kick things off for Night 1. McIntyre took to social media to talk about their match leading the charge on Night 1, and McIntyre couldn't be happier.

"I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return," McIntyre wrote. "I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania"

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

McIntyre has been looking forward to getting in front of a live crowd again, and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he revealed just how special that moment will be at WrestleMania 37.

"When I had 40000 people at the Royal Rumble going crazy when I won, there's no feeling like it, when our fans are there, they're our number one superstar, our secret sauce," McIntyre said. "They are absolutely mental, they create such an atmosphere. That adrenaline really creates something special, and a special moment in history, and as special as last year was, and will probably be in history forever as that WrestleMania when the world stood still, and WWE entertained the world. This would be something else, to be able to pull off the big one, win my third title at WrestleMania."

"They're the most passionate fans in the world and they're finally going to get live wrestling again, and it's WrestleMania. It's going to be absolutely insane in that stadium, when I walk out, the hardest part is just going to be able to compose myself," McIntyre said. "I know when I get in the ring, that's my comfort zone, that's where I'm most comfortable in the world, I'll be back in the game, but for that entrance, I know I'm going to have to calm myself down and try not to burst into tears or something."

Here's the full rundown for WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Are you happy with McIntyre leading off the show? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!