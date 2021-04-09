WWE WrestleMania 37 Opening Match Confirmed

✖

WWE officially confirmed on Friday that the two-night WrestleMania 37 event will open with a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. WWE's Twitter account broke the news, writing, "#WrestleMania Night 1️⃣ is tomorrow night ... and @DMcIntyreWWE will challenge @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship to open the show!"

It was also confirmed that the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will serve as Night One's Main Event, marking the first time two women of color have main evented a WrestleMania.

Stephanie McMahon was on the Bill Simmons Podcast earlier in the day and broke the news that the women's match would be headlining.

"Sasha and Bianca, who is newer, are going to be headlining night one of WrestleMania. That's going to be special and spectacular. I can't wait to see their match. I've always known that Sasha could be right at the top. She just has that 'it' factor. She just shines."

A fan campaign on social media had been pushing for Belair/Banks to be the main event match for weeks, and McIntyre openly stated in interviews that he'd happily open the show. It's not unheard of for a world championship match to open WrestleMania, as Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar did exactly that for the Universal title back at WrestleMania 35.

"I would be happy opening the show or closing the show," McIntyre told WrasslinNews earlier this week. "This year is so unique in the sense that the last match — every match at WrestleMania is a main event. Let's be realistic, if you're on WrestleMania, you're in a main event, but when you're fighting for the championship, generally it's cool to close the show. This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is gonna be so, so special. So that's why I said if I finish last, the last match — that's phenomenal! That's fantastic! That's tradition! But if I'm in the opening match, to me that's also just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy and all those pent up reactions that we've been keeping inside for a year, that's gonna be special too. So, either way I'm happy!"