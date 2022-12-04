WWE Fans Debate Who Is the Greatest WWE Champion of All Time
The WWE Championship has been the top prize in professional wrestling for decades. Its history can be traced back nearly 60 years, it has been held by some of the industry's biggest stars and battled over in some of the most dramatic matches. WWE posed a simple question on its Twitter on Sunday regarding the title — who is the greatest WWE Champion of all time? There are some obvious contenders — Bruno Sammartino held the title for over a decade in a record that will likely never be broken, John Cena holds the record for most reigns with the title at 13 and it can easily be argued that people like Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin were champions at the height of the industry's popularity.
But who do you think deserves the honor of being the best WWE Champion of all time? Check out some of the responses below and tell us your pick in the comments!
Who was the greatest WWE Champion? 🤔— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2022
Stirring the Pot
Some Important Qualifiers
In terms of popularity Hogan
In terms of draw Austin
In terms of in ring ability Michaels
In terms of storytelling Guerrero
In terms of starpower Rock
In terms of character Undertaker
In terms of legacy Orton/Hart
I think it has to be either Taker or Austin personally.— AJ Quinn 🇦🇺🇮🇪 LUCIDSZN (@WSWAJQuinn) December 4, 2022
The Odds-On Favorite
Stone Cold
The man who was on top of WWE during their most successful era, the driving force of it, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the greatest WWE Champion of all time... #WWE #StoneColdSteveAustin pic.twitter.com/FgtKZQWfMV— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph___) December 4, 2022
The Conquerer
The Beast pic.twitter.com/J5Q9yOmaxA— Kamlesh Mohil (@mohil_kamlesh) December 4, 2022
The Viper
The one and only 🐐 in all of WWE pic.twitter.com/whO72ZvYdW— Fabian= “Hell Yeah“ (@Fabi_Orton) December 4, 2022
The Best There Is, The Best There Was...
@BretHart He wasn’t the best promo, but his in ring work was amazing. He made everyone he was in there with better and never hurt anyone. Plus, it was a great change to see a non Hogan/Warrior type as champion. pic.twitter.com/c4JKmYIQvz— Sean (@SeanRadech) December 4, 2022
Plenty of Trolling...
Acknowledge Him
December 4, 2022prev