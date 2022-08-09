John Cena Addresses Chances of Becoming 17-Time WWE Champion

John Cena has made several appearances on WWE TV over the past year and a half, returning to WWE to take on Roman Reigns and then returning to Raw to celebrate a major milestone. He didn't walk away with the WWE Championship during either of those visits, however, and Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair at 16 World Championship reigns a piece. The question is now if Cena can win that elusive 17th Championship, thus setting the new record, and during an appearance at Comic-Con Wales, Cena addressed the possibility, revealing he isn't quite so sure he can make that happen. That said, he isn't going to stop trying.

"Well, that's a very difficult question. Like I said, I know I'm not done in the ring. I am realistic with where I'm at in my life. I'm 45, and I can tell you from being a 16-time Champion, it is very tough to win. The top of that mountain is a young man's game. So I'm not done in the ring. but I'm not certain that that's in the cards. We'll see. Stories yet to be told because if I'm in the ring, I got a chance," Cena said. "I am just saying I've been there, so kudos to the young guys doing it."

There were rumors that Cena would make a return to take on Theory for the United States Championship, but that never materialized. As of right now Cena would have to take on Reigns again, as he currently holds the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, and that didn't go so great last time around. If those Titles are split soon though, perhaps Cena will make a return to throw his hat in the ring for that 17th Championship.

Ric Flair previously weighed in on the topic, and he doesn't believe Cena will end up breaking that record. For Flair, the person who has a shot at taking the top spot is actually Randy Orton, who currently has 14 World Championship reigns.

"I don't think so. I don't think they will ever give it to a part-time performer," Flair said (via Wrestling News). "I think that Randy Orton has got a better shot at it. Randy will come back, he has to have surgery. I certainly wouldn't be offended because the real number is 21. They all have a way to go."

Who do you think will ultimately set the new record? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguialrCB!

H/T Wrestling News