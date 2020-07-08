WWE Reportedly Planning on Changing NXT Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship Designs

WWE unveiled the new design for the United States Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, and it sounds like a few more championships will be getting changes in the near future. According to Twitter user @BeltFanDan, who broke the news about the US Title getting changed and had a photo of the new belt way back in December, a couple more changes are on the way. He stated on Tuesday that NXT Championship will get a "bigger" version but keep the same design and that there is a new set of SmackDown Tag Team Championships WWE has been sitting on since WrestleMania 35.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E currently hold the Blue Brand's belts, which are identical to the Raw tag titles minus the changes in color. The titles were first introduced back in 2016, and the faction is just 15 days away from breaking the Usos' record for most combined days with the belts (380 days).

They've had new SD tags since WM35 they haven't used. NXT belt is being replaced with a larger version of the same design. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile the NXT Championship has been around the waist of Adam Cole for a record 402 consecutive days. No spoilers here, but if he does wind up dropping the title to Keith Lee on this week's NXT it's possible WWE opts to swap in the bigger belt to match Lee's massive frame.

@BeltFanDan also gave a bit more information about the new US title. MVP was the one to introduce it and claimed to be the new champion, but Apollo Crews is still recognized as the current US Champ. The two will clash at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules a week from Sunday.

More information about the new United States Belt It's not 3D CNC milled like I originally thought. It is the first known PRINTED belt! Apparently it was printed by laser formed powder compound. This is something I literally know nothing about and am doing more research on. pic.twitter.com/CpQfC4pjay — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 7, 2020

Here's what WWE has booked for that pay-per-view as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

