Charlotte Flair Gives a Status Update on WWE’s Four Horsewomen

Becky Lynch made headlines last week when, while speaking with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, she gave an update on her friendship with fellow Four Horsewoman Charlotte Flair. The pair were once best friends, but numerous reports came out last month when the pair had to have a “championship exchange” on SmackDown and Flair wound up going off script, resulting in a backstage shouting match between the two. Lynch claimed the pair no longer speak to each other and that there are now trust issues heading into their Survivor Series match.

Flair spoke with Metro UK this week and gave an update on the status of the Four Horsewomen. Flair and Sasha Banks are currently on SmackDown together, Lynch is on Raw and Bayley is still out with an injury.

“It’s an unspoken bond,” Charlotte Flair said. “Our careers have all taken different turns and ended up in different spots in different times. The level of respect is always there, no matter what. You just don’t… maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did, and what it took, and how hard we worked to get where we are.”

She also talked about reigniting her feud with Banks on the Blue Brand — “I know this is so corny, but iron sharpens iron. Sasha and I just have this crazy chemistry. From the moment we locked up, actually it was FCW at the time which turned into NXT, it was undeniable. To circle back around — because I tell her all the time, ‘I can’t even watch our matches from three or four years ago. They’re terrible! I didn’t even know what I was doing, they’re so bad!’ And then to come full circle and face her again, and have the experience that I have and both of us as performers, I’m looking forward to seeing what we’re capable of doing on TV.”

Here’s the updated lineup for Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The event will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.