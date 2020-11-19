Charlotte Flair Takes a Massive Shot at Ronda Rousey Over Their WWE Survivor Series Match

✖

Months before they took part in the first women's main event at WrestleMania 35, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey clashed in a non-title match at the 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view. The match ended via disqualification when Flair seemingly snapped and started wailing on the former UFC Champion with kendo stick shots, surprisingly much to the delight of the fans in attendance at the Los Angeles Staples Center. WWE uploaded the clip of said kendo stick attack to their Twitter this week, prompting Flair to respond with a pretty critical shot at Rousey.

"The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO," Flair wrote. Rousey would step away from WWE following her loss at WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch (Flair was also involved as part of the triple threat), originally stating that she wanted to start a family with husband Travis Browne.

The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO. 👸 https://t.co/dVVnwkCFe2 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2020

However Rousey still hasn't announced she's pregnant well over a year later, and photos of her training inside of a wrestling ring again have started popping up online in the past few months.

The former Raw Women's Champion has also stated publicly that she's grown to hate "ungrateful" wrestling fans, particularly for how they booed and criticized her during the latter half of her WWE run.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?" Rousey said while in a podcast interview with Steve-O back in April. "I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F—" these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.”

