Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE Television

Charlotte Flair was written off television back in mid-June with a (storyline) injury and revealed on Twitter she was undergoing another surgery on her breast implants. "The Queen" explained at the time that she suffered from silicone poisoning back in 2018 when one of her implants started leaking. She then wrote in a series of tweets, "At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery."

"I'll be back when I'm ready," she added. "The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

Flair stated in interviews at the time that she'd only be gone for a few weeks. Her absence has since surpassed three months, though Flair gave some fans hope for her return this week when she took to her Instagram story with a message — "I took 8 weeks off of the gym...ready to find my groove again."

Flair started 2020 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble, then captured the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career at WrestleMania 36 against Rhea Ripley. She dropped the title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and immediately pivoted to a feud with Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. That story was cut short because of her surgery.

